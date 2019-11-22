Global Leaders Must Address Health Equity To Prepare For Disease Outbreaks, Provide Quality Health Care, Opinion Piece Says

Financial Times: Global health equity is needed to prevent an Ebola pandemic

Charlotte Wagner, chief executive of the Wagner Foundation

“…Governments, policymakers, and donors must face facts. Piecemeal, reactive approaches to global health are expensive and ineffective. Disease knows no boundary. Actions based on the control of a single disease do not build the robust, long-term systems that are needed — not only to stop another outbreak but to address myriad other ailments that go untreated. … Well-intentioned philanthropic initiatives, such as those promoting vaccinations, bed nets, and oral rehydration, do help in the short term but they are not solutions. Without addressing the underlying question of health equity, our efforts are incomplete. An effective system requires greater co-operation, as well as substantive shared investment explicitly serving the goal of providing quality healthcare for all…” (11/21).