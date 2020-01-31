menu

Global Health Experts Remember Peter Salama

Jan 31, 2020

Think Global Health: A Tribute to Peter Salama, a Champion of People in Fragile States and War-Torn Places
Richard Brennan, regional emergency director of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, and David Nabarro, professor at Imperial College, London and strategic director of Skills, Systems and Synergies for Sustainable Development (4SD), discuss the professional accomplishments of Peter Salama, original director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, who recently passed away. The authors write, “Peter Salama … was a brilliant, accomplished, and inspiring health leader who focused on the needs of women and children globally, particularly in war-torn places where health services had collapsed. He led on health issues within the United Nations, translating knowledge to action and becoming increasingly effective as he gained experience” (1/29).

