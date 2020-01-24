Global Health Experts Discuss Role Of Health Technology Assessment In Global Health Transitions

Center for Global Development: Why HTA and Pooled Purchasing Must Be at the Heart of Global Health Transitions

Kalipso Chalkidou, director of global health policy and senior fellow at CGD, and Robert Hecht, president of Pharos Global Health Advisors and professor at the Yale School of Public Health, discuss the use of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) to prioritize investment in global health technologies and services, writing, “By making the creation and deployment of HTA institutions and tools one of their top priorities for the coming decade, [middle-income countries (MICs)] will be better able to navigate and weather the challenges of transitioning billions of dollars of disease programs from outside to domestic financing and management, while at the same time laying the foundations for smarter choices in adopting new technologies and services to improve the overall health of their populations and creating viable markets for driving global R&D investment toward MICs’ own priorities” (1/23).