Global Health Community, U.N. Agencies Address Various Topics Related To COVID-19

Mar 26, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Healthcare workforce safety and Ebola in the context of covid-19
Megan B. Diamond, assistant director at the Harvard Global Health Institute, and Liana Woskie, research fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute (3/25).

IntraHealth International: A Gender Lens on COVID-19
Megan O’Donnell, assistant director of the Gender Program and senior policy analyst at the Center for Global Development, and Samantha Rick, deputy director of the Frontline Health Workers Coalition (3/25).

UNDP: Statement by UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner on UN COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan
Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator (3/25).

UNHCR: UNHCR seeks US$255 million to respond to COVID-19 outbreak (3/25).

UNICEF: A global approach is the only way to fight COVID-19, the U.N. says as it launches humanitarian response plan (3/25).

World Economic Forum: Coronavirus vaccine: how soon will we have one?
Mark McCord, agenda contributor at the World Economic Forum (3/25).

