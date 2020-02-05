Global Health Community Releases Pieces On Security, Humanitarian Response Efforts In Emergency Settings

Conflict and Health: Mobile clinics in humanitarian emergencies: a systematic review

Catherine R. McGowan, humanitarian health adviser at Save the Children U.K. and research fellow at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and colleagues discuss the use of mobile clinics in humanitarian settings (1/30).

Insecurity Insight: Delivering Aid and Emergency Health Care in Insecure Settings

This resource provides an overview of working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the context of the Ebola emergency response, highlighting security challenges faced by response actors and recommending the use of a security risk management framework (February 2020).

Insecurity Insight: Security Challenge: Abduction of Health Workers

This resource discusses the abduction of health care workers in the DRC during the Ebola outbreak and provides recommendations on how organizations should prepare and respond to possible abduction of staff members (February 2020).