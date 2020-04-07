menu

Global Health Community Recognizes World Health Worker Week, World Health Day, Publishes Blog Posts, Statements, Reports On Health Workforce

Apr 07, 2020

Frontline Health Workers Coalition: World Health Worker Week: April 5-11, 2020 (April 2020).

Frontline Health Workers Coalition: Policy Recommendations for Safe & Sustainable Health Workforce Teams to Fight COVID-19 (April 2020).

International Confederation of Midwives: What We’re Doing At ICM To Mark World Health Worker Week (#WHWW) (4/3).

IntraHealth International’s “VITAL”: 6 Nurses and Midwives on What It Takes to Do the Job (4/6).

UNFPA: Protecting midwives to keep women and babies safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic (4/7).

WHO: WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nurses (4/7).

WHO: World Health Day 2020 (4/7).

WHO: State of the World’s Nursing Report — 2020 (4/6).

WHO: World Health Worker Week — April 5-11, 2020 (4/2).

