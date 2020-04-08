menu

HHS Secretary Provides Statement On World Health Day

Apr 08, 2020

HHS: Secretary Azar Statement on World Health Day
In a statement recognizing World Health Day, which takes place annually on April 7, HHS Secretary of State Alex Azar states, “On World Health Day, we rededicate ourselves, as an international community and as individual nations, to fighting this [COVID-19] pandemic with science-based public health policies. … This year’s theme for World Health Day, ‘Celebrating Nurses and Midwives,’ is also an important reminder of the work being done by frontline health care workers every day, around the world, to save lives. Preparing for and responding to outbreaks that can cross borders is one of the most important contributions we can make to support our health care workers, and we applaud the heroic work they have been doing to battle the global pandemic” (4/6).

