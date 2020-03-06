menu

Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts On Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Outbreak

Mar 06, 2020

Brookings Insitution’s “Future Development”: The coronavirus will reveal hidden vulnerabilities in complex global supply chains
Geoffrey Gertz, fellow for global economy and development at Brookings (3/5).

Center for Global Development: What COVID-19 Should Teach Us About Smart Health Spending in Developing Countries
Kalipso Chalkidou, director of global health policy and senior fellow at CGD, and Carleigh Krubiner, policy fellow at CGD (3/5).

Center for American Progress: Trump Is Failing to Lead on Coronavirus
Katrina Mulligan, managing director for national security and international policy at CAP, and Alexandra Schmitt, and policy analyst for human rights, democracy, and development on the national security and international policy team at CAP (3/5).

U.N. Dispatch: We Should Be Thanking Our Lucky Stars for the World Health Organization Right Now
Mark Leon Goldberg, editor of U.N. Dispatch and host of the Global Dispatches Podcast (3/5).

