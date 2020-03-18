menu

Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts On COVID-19, Including Impacts On Economies, Institutions

Mar 18, 2020

Human Rights Campaign: We’re the Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: At the Crossroads of COVID-19 and HIV
J. Maurice McCants-Pearsall, director of HIV and health equity at HRC (3/17).

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security: Get Ready for a 1918-like Scenario
Eric Toner, senior scholar and senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (3/13).

Overseas Development Institute: Governments must catch up to curb the coronavirus pandemic
Arkebe Oqubay, distinguished fellow at ODI and senior minister and special adviser to the prime minister of Ethiopia (3/17).

U.N. Dispatch: How the Coronavirus Pandemic is Impacting the United Nations
Mark Leon Goldberg, editor of U.N. Dispatch and host of the Global Dispatches Podcast (3/16).

World Bank: World Bank Group Increases COVID-19 Response to $14 Billion To Help Sustain Economies, Protect Jobs (3/17).

World Economic Forum: This is how much the coronavirus will cost the world’s economy, according to the U.N. (3/17).

