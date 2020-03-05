Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts, Guidance On COVID-19

Center for Global Development: World Bank and COVID-19: Five Unanswered Questions on Funding Sources and Uses

Amanda Glassman, executive vice president and senior fellow at CGD and CEO of CGD Europe, and Scott Morris, director of the U.S. Development Policy Initiative, co-director of Sustainable Development Finance, and senior fellow at CGD, highlight five questions on the World Bank’s announcement of $12 billion in financing available to member countries to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak (3/4).

Council on Foreign Relations: Nigeria Responds to First Coronavirus Case, Learning From 2014 Ebola Response

John Campbell, Ralph Bunche senior fellow for Africa Policy Studies at CFR, discusses Nigeria’s response to its first coronavirus case and compares it to the country’s response to Ebola (3/4).

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Global Fund Issues New Guidance in Response to COVID-19

“The Global Fund announced [Wednesday] new guidance to enable countries to strengthen their response to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, by using existing grants in a swift, nimble, and pragmatic way. Working within its mandate to fight HIV, TB, and malaria and to strengthen systems for health, the Global Fund is encouraging countries to reprogram savings from existing grants and to redeploy underutilized resources to mitigate the potential negative consequences of COVID-19 on health and health systems. In exceptional cases, countries may be able to reprogram funding from existing grants to COVID-19 response…” (3/4).