Global Health Community Addresses Various Aspects Of Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Response, Impacts

Apr 17, 2020

Guttmacher Institute: Estimates of the Potential Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Sexual and Reproductive Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Taylor Riley, senior research associate with the Guttmacher Institute, and colleagues (4/16).

Guttmacher Institute: Crisis on the Horizon: Devastating Losses for Global Reproductive Health Are Possible Due to COVID-19
Zara Ahmed, associate director of federal issues, and Lauren Cross, senior U.S. communications manager, both with the Guttmacher Institute (4/16).

The Lancet: COVID-19 Resource Centre (April 2020).

ONE: The triple whammy of threats facing Africa — and how to stop it
Sara Harcourt, senior policy director in development finance at ONE (4/16).

Science Speaks: COVID-19: The world faces a common enemy
Bertha Serwa Ayi, adjunct assistant professor of medicine at the Kansas Health Sciences Center and adjunct lecturer at the University of Development Studies in Ghana (4/16).

Think Global Health: Africa and Coronavirus — Will Lockdowns Work?
Salma Abdalla, physician, research fellow at Boston University School of Public Health, and lead project director for the Rockefeller Foundation–Boston University 3-D Commission, and Sandro Galea, physician, epidemiologist, author, and dean and Robert A. Knox Professor at Boston University School of Public Health (4/15).

UNAIDS: Congregational health messages on COVID-19 for religious leaders (4/16).

UNAIDS: Keeping HIV treatment available in Pakistan during COVID-19 (4/15).

