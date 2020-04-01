Global Health Community Addresses Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Center for Global Development: Health Systems in Low-Income Countries Will Struggle to Protect Health Workers from COVID-19

Anna Gage, PhD student in the Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Sebastian Bauhoff, visiting fellow at CGD (3/31).

Center for Global Development: Urgent Call for an Exit Plan: The Economic and Social Consequences of Responses to COVID-19 Pandemic

Richard Sullivan, director of the Institute of Cancer Policy and co-director of the Conflict and Health Research Group at King’s College London, and Kalipso Chalkidou, director of global health policy and senior fellow at CGD (3/31).

Do Better by Esade: Responding to global systemic shocks: applying lessons from previous crises to Covid-19

Ana Revenga, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Jorge Galindo, director of economic policy and data visualisation at EsadeEcPol (3/30).

World Economic Forum: How data can help fight a health crisis like the coronavirus

Rositsa Zaimova, founding member and senior project manager at Dalberg Data Insights, Belgium (3/31).