Global Health Community Addresses Various Angles Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Center for Global Development: Strengthening the Basics: Approaches to COVID-19 Care in Low-Resource Settings

Sharif Ismail, faculty of medicine at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London, and colleagues from the Center for Global Development and King’s College London (4/8).

Guttmacher Institute: Nine Things Congress Must Do to Safeguard Sexual and Reproductive Health in the Age of COVID-19

Zara Ahmed, senior policy manager at the Guttmacher Institute, and colleagues (4/8).

ONE: Tension from lockdown response to COVID-19 in Africa

Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa executive director at ONE (4/6).

ONE: How the world can come together on a COVID-19 response plan (4/8).

Physicians for Human Rights: 11 Leading U.S. Health Professionals Associations Issue Joint Statement to Demand Protections for Health Workers (4/6).

Science Speaks: COVID-19: Are refugee camps prepared for the coronavirus?

Kwan Kew Lai, Harvard Medical School faculty physician and author (4/8).

World Economic Forum: ‘That’s enough’ — Global leaders must unite to fight COVID-19: WHO briefing

Linda Lacina, digital editor with the World Economic Forum (4/8).