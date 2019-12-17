Global Gender Equality Will Take Another Century At Current Pace, WEF Report Says

CNN Business: Global gender equality will take another 100 years to achieve, study finds

“Most of us won’t live to see gender equality achieved worldwide, according to a new study, which predicts the milestone is almost 100 years away. The World Economic Forum’s annual Global Gender Gap Report ranked Iceland as the most gender-equal country for the 11th consecutive year, followed by its Nordic neighbors, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. Syria, Pakistan, Iraq, and Yemen ranked lowest…” (Yeung, 12/17).

The Guardian: U.K. falls six places in gender equality rankings

“… ‘This year’s report highlights the growing urgency for action,’ said Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF. ‘Without the equal inclusion of half of the world’s talent, we will not be able to deliver on the promise of the fourth industrial revolution for all of society, grow our economies for greater shared prosperity, or achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. At the present rate of change, it will take nearly a century to achieve parity, a timeline we simply cannot accept in today’s globalized world, especially among younger generations who hold increasingly progressive views of gender equality’…” (Neate, 12/16).