Global Early Warning Tool Uses Environmental, Socio-Economic Data To Predict Potential Conflict Areas

Jan 08, 2020

The Guardian: Water wars: early warning tool uses climate data to predict conflict hotspots
“Researchers from six organizations have developed an early warning system to help predict potential water conflicts as violence associated with water surges globally. The Dutch government-funded Water, Peace and Security (WPS) global early warning tool, which was presented to the U.N. Security Council before it was launched formally last month, combines environmental variables such as rainfall and crop failures with political, economic, and social factors to predict the risk of violent water-related conflicts up to a year in advance…” (Dehghan, 1/8).

