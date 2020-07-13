Global COVID-19 Cases See Record Increase On Sunday, Up By More Than 230K, WHO Says; Emergencies Chief Calls On Global Leaders To Improve Access To Health Care

Reuters: WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000

“The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a daily report…” (Shumaker, 7/12).

Reuters: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic

“Healthcare systems worldwide need to upgrade to control disease transmission and cope with large numbers of sick people during the coronavirus pandemic as well as future outbreaks, the head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies program warned on Friday. Dr. Michael Ryan of WHO, speaking during a video panel session organized by the International AIDS Society, said world leaders grappling with the current pandemic ‘need to take a leaf out of the HIV/AIDS activist book’ and make sure access to healthcare is equitable and evidence-based…” (Beasley, 7/10).

VOA News: WHO Official: Coronavirus Probably Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

“The World Health Organization’s emergencies program chief said Friday that the new coronavirus probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. ‘In the current situation, it is unlikely we can eradicate the virus,’ Dr. Mike Ryan said at the WHO’s regular coronavirus briefing in Geneva. The world could ‘potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of a lockdown’ if surges in infections could be extinguished, he added…” (7/10).