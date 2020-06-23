Gilead To Test Inhalable Version Of Remdesivir For COVID-19 Treatment; Sanofi Announces Accelerated Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine Testing

New York Times: Gilead to Test a Version of Remdesivir That Can Be Inhaled

“The American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences will soon start trials of an inhalable version of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has shown promise as a therapeutic against the coronavirus in early trials, according to a statement released Monday. Remdesivir is currently given intravenously, which restricts its use to hospital settings…” (Wu, 6/22).

STAT: Sanofi, a straggler in the Covid-19 vaccine race, accelerates its plans

“The drug maker Sanofi Pasteur has been more cautious than some of its rivals in projecting when its Covid-19 vaccines might be ready. Now, it’s announcing an acceleration of clinical trials to reach the market faster — and striking a $425 million deal to broaden its partnership with a smaller biotech company to develop one of them. The start of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for a vaccine that Sanofi is developing with GSK has been pushed up to September from December. And a first-in-human study of the vaccine it is developing with Translate Bio, based on mRNA technology, will begin in the fourth quarter, Sanofi said Tuesday…” (Branswell/Feuerstein, 6/23).

Additional coverage of Gilead’s announcement is available from CNBC and Wall Street Journal.