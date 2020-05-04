FDA Approves Emergency Use Authorization For Gilead’s Remdesivir To Treat Patients With COVID-19; BARDA Researching New Diagnostic Test

STAT: FDA to allow emergency use of Gilead’s Covid-19 drug

“The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it would permit emergency use of remdesivir, the antiviral medicine from Gilead Sciences, to treat patients with Covid-19. The decision to issue an ’emergency use authorization’ was based on positive results from a government-conducted clinical trial, announced Wednesday, that showed remdesivir accelerated the recovery time of patients with Covid-19 compared to a placebo and from a study conducted by Gilead that studied two different treatment durations of the medicine…” (Feuerstein/Herper, 5/1).

