GHTC Releases Fact Sheet Series On Role Of R&D Across Diseases, Health Issues

Global Health Technologies Coalition: Fact sheet series: R&D across health area

“This fact sheet series examines the role of research and development (R&D) in driving progress across different neglected diseases and health areas. Each fact sheet provides an overview of R&D for a specific disease or health area, including examples of past research successes, key missing tools, promising products in development, and how the U.S. government is contributing to R&D efforts.” The series includes fact sheets on HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases, emerging infectious diseases, and maternal, newborn and child health (January 2020).