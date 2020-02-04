menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

GHTC Releases Fact Sheet Series On Role Of R&D Across Diseases, Health Issues

Feb 04, 2020

Global Health Technologies Coalition: Fact sheet series: R&D across health area
“This fact sheet series examines the role of research and development (R&D) in driving progress across different neglected diseases and health areas. Each fact sheet provides an overview of R&D for a specific disease or health area, including examples of past research successes, key missing tools, promising products in development, and how the U.S. government is contributing to R&D efforts.” The series includes fact sheets on HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases, emerging infectious diseases, and maternal, newborn and child health (January 2020).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.