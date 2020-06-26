menu

Germany, France Pledge Additional Funding, Equipment To WHO

Jun 26, 2020

NPR: Germany And France Promise New Financial Support To World Health Organization
“Less than a month after President Trump vowed to stop funding the World Health Organization, Germany and France say they will contribute financial backing to the agency in its fight against the coronavirus. Germany promised to give 500 million euros (over $560 million) in funding and equipment to the WHO this year, as the country assumes the presidency of the European Union. … France said it would give 90 million euros (about $100 million) to a WHO research center in Lyon as well as an additional contribution of 50 million euros ($56 million)…” (Schmitz, 6/25).

Additional coverage of the pledges is available from Reuters and VOA News.

