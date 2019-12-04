General Strike Hinders Ebola Response In DRC; E.C. To Provide $55M In Humanitarian Aid For People Impacted By Outbreak

CIDRAP News: More snags for DRC Ebola response; rebel attack in Oicha

“With the Ebola response at a standstill due to recent attacks in two Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) hot spots, a 2-day general strike has now sidelined all response activities in North Kivu province, according a World Health Organization (WHO) African regional office weekly update and the daily report from the DRC’s Ebola technical committee (CMRE). … In other developments, the European Commission (E.C.) on Dec 1 announced it was allocating about $55 million in humanitarian aid for people in the DRC who are most affected by the Ebola outbreak. The funding is targeted to improve food security and access to health services…” (Schnirring, 12/3).

