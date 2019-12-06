menu

Gavi To Fund Stockpile Of Ebola Vaccines, Support Targeted Vaccination Of Front-Line Health Workers In Countries At-Risk Of Outbreaks

Dec 06, 2019

STAT: The Gavi coalition boosts the global stockpile of Ebola vaccines
“The global emergency stockpile of Ebola vaccines will grow to 500,000 doses following a decision Thursday by the board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Previously the target for the stockpile had been 300,000 doses. The Gavi board also agreed to support a program of targeted preventive vaccination of key front-line health workers in Ebola at-risk countries, though details of how many and how soon remain to be worked out…” (Branswell, 12/5).

Additional coverage of the Gavi board’s decisions is available from AP, Becker’s Hospital Review, CIDRAP News, Reuters, and The Telegraph.

