FT Health Monthly Newsletter Discusses Coronavirus, Features Interview With Director Of U.K.’s UCL Institute Of Health Equity

Mar 04, 2020

Financial Times: FT Health: Coronavirus — a time for trade-offs
The first issue of the Financial Times’ monthly global health newsletter discusses various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak; features an interview with Michael Marmot, director of the U.K.’s UCL Institute of Health Equity; discusses the cost of obesity; and provides a round-up of other global health-related news (Jack/Dodd, 3/4).

