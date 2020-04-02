menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

FT Health Monthly Newsletter Discusses Coronavirus, Features Interview With Infectious Disease Expert

Apr 02, 2020

Financial Times: FT Health: Coronavirus and the dangers of distraction
The Financial Times’ monthly global health newsletter discusses various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak and features an interview with Alimuddin Zumla, professor of infectious diseases and international health at the University College London and joint guest editor of the International Journal of Infectious Disease special issue on TB (Jack/Dodd, 4/1).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.