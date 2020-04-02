FT Health Monthly Newsletter Discusses Coronavirus, Features Interview With Infectious Disease Expert
Financial Times: FT Health: Coronavirus and the dangers of distraction
The Financial Times’ monthly global health newsletter discusses various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak and features an interview with Alimuddin Zumla, professor of infectious diseases and international health at the University College London and joint guest editor of the International Journal of Infectious Disease special issue on TB (Jack/Dodd, 4/1).