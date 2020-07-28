Friends Of The Global Fight President/CEO Addresses Lack Of Support For Global Fund In Senate COVID-19 Supplemental Bill

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Statement on Absence of Support for the Global Fund in Senate COVID-19 Supplemental

In this statement, Chris Collins, president and CEO of Friends of the Global Fight, addresses the absence of support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the Senate COVID-19 supplemental bill, saying, “America will never be safe from COVID-19 if the pandemic rages overseas, yet the Senate bill provides very limited funding for the global response, and zero funding for the Global Fund. If the final supplemental bill takes a similar approach there would be tragic consequences…” (7/27).