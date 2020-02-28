Friends Of Global Fight Releases Statement On Appointment Of Ambassador Deborah Birx As White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Statement on the appointment of Ambassador Deborah L. Birx as White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

In a statement on the appointment of Ambassador Deborah L. Birx as the White House coronavirus response coordinator, Chris Collins, president of Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, writes, “Ambassador Deborah L. Birx is an outstanding choice to serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. In her 30 years of experience working on HIV/AIDS, including in her current positions of U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and U.S. Special Representative For Global Health Diplomacy, she understands better than anyone that epidemics don’t exist in isolation. I know Ambassador Birx will bring her strategic, outcome-oriented approach to tackling this critical public health issue in the United States” (2/27).