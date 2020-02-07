Former DFID Head Penny Mordaunt Says Department Should Take ‘Strategic Lead’ From FCO In Chatham House Discussion

Devex: DFID should take ‘strategic lead’ from FCO, says Mordaunt

“The U.K. Department for International Development should take its ‘strategic lead’ from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, a former DFID secretary of state has said, as the department waits to learn whether it will remain independent. Penny Mordaunt, who led DFID from 2017-2019, also said official development assistance should be used to help achieve domestic objectives…” (Worley, 2/6).