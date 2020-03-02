Few COVID-19 Cases Reported So Far In African Nations; Nigeria Well-Prepared To Address Virus, Experts, Officials Say

France 24/AFP: With only three official cases, Africa’s low coronavirus rate puzzles health experts

“Whether it’s a matter of faulty detection, climatic factors or simple fluke, the remarkably low rate of coronavirus infection in African countries, with their fragile health systems, continues to puzzle — and worry — experts. … In a study published in The Lancet medical journal on the preparedness and vulnerability of African countries against the importation of Covid-19, an international team of scientists identified Algeria, Egypt, and South Africa as the most likely to import new coronavirus cases into Africa, though they also have the best prepared health systems in the continent and are the least vulnerable. … The study in The Lancet found that Nigeria, a country at moderate risk of contamination, is also one of the best-equipped in the continent to handle such an epidemic…” (3/1).

