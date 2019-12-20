FDA Approves Merck Ebola Vaccine, First For U.S.

STAT: FDA approves an Ebola vaccine, long in development, for the first time

“The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday it has approved an Ebola vaccine developed by Merck, making it the first for the deadly disease approved in the United States. The vaccine, Ervebo, protects against Zaire ebolaviruses, the species of the virus that has been the most common cause of Ebola outbreaks. Ebola Zaire is the virus responsible for the current long-running outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The FDA’s decision follows similar action taken earlier by the European Commission, which licensed the vaccine on Nov. 11…” (Branswell, 12/19).

Additional coverage of the vaccine’s approval is available from ABC, CNN, Fox News, and Reuters.