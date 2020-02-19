FCAA Releases 17th Annual Resource Tracking Report On Philanthropic Support For HIV/AIDS

Funders Concerned About AIDS: Latest Resource Tracking Data Shows Relatively Flat Private Philanthropic Support for HIV/AIDS

FCAA Executive Director John L. Barnes writes, “I am pleased to share FCAA’s 17th annual resource tracking report — Philanthropic Support to Address HIV/AIDS — announcing $651 million in HIV-related philanthropic funding disbursed in 2018. The bottom line, however, is that global philanthropic funding to fight the epidemic remained relatively flat, with only a 2% increase between 2017 and 2018…” (2/17).