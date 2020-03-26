Faith Leaders Urge Congress To Maintain $1.56B Contribution To Global Fund For FY21 In Letter

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: 186 Faith Leaders Write to Congress Requesting FY 2021 Global Fund Support

In a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees and Subcommittees on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPS), Bill Frist, chair of the Advisory Board at the 2030 Collaborative, and other faith colleagues urge Congress to maintain the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund for $1.56 billion for FY 2021 (3/25).