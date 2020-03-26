menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Faith Leaders Urge Congress To Maintain $1.56B Contribution To Global Fund For FY21 In Letter

Mar 26, 2020

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: 186 Faith Leaders Write to Congress Requesting FY 2021 Global Fund Support
In a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees and Subcommittees on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPS), Bill Frist, chair of the Advisory Board at the 2030 Collaborative, and other faith colleagues urge Congress to maintain the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund for $1.56 billion for FY 2021 (3/25).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.