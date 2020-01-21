Experts Summarize Paper Examining Transition From Aid, Impact On Reaching UHC In Blog Post

Options: Transitioning Away from Aid: The Pressure is On to Kickstart Meaningful Global Dialogue

Alice Sabino, technical specialist in health financing and system strengthening with Options Consultancy Services, Olivia Tulloch, CEO of Anthrologica, and Kalipso Chalkidou, director of global health policy and senior fellow at CGD, write, “As developing countries transition away from aid, coordinated action is critical to ensure it does not hinder progress made or undermine the vision of Universal Healthcare Coverage. Our new paper provides a framework for discussions on transition of donors to lower levels of financial support.” The full paper is available online (1/17).