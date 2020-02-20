KFF Experts Discuss U.S. Government’s Role In Addressing Global Women’s Health

Think Global Health: The U.S. Government’s Role in Addressing Global Women’s Health

Jen Kates, senior vice president and director, and Kellie Moss, associate director, with KFF’s global health and HIV policy program, discuss the U.S. government’s role in addressing global women’s health. They write, “While the United States remains the largest donor to women’s health in the world, U.S. funding has been mostly flat in recent years even as the population in need of services has grown. A pull back of any sort would have significant implications for the health of women in low- and middle-income countries. So what role does the U.S. play in advancing the health of women in low- and middle-income countries? For decades, it’s been a substantial one… As aid increases have stalled and progress has slowed, the question is what will happen to the health of the next generation of women and girls in low- and middle-income countries” (2/20).