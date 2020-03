Experts Discuss U.S., Global Responses To COVID-19 Outbreak

Financial Times: Public health experts call coronavirus a ‘pandemic’ (Greeley, 2/29).

Financial Times: Ebola co-discoverer Peter Piot on how to respond to the coronavirus (Pilling, 2/28).

The Guardian: Epidemics expert Jonathan Quick: ‘The worst-case scenario for coronavirus is likely’ (Spinney, 3/1).

HuffPost: Obama ‘Ebola Czar’ Delivers Scathing Assessment Of Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response (Moran, 2/29).

MSNBC: Fmr. Ebola Czar: U.S ‘so far behind’ on Coronavirus response (Jackson, 2/28).

New York Times: Is the Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic? It Depends on Who’s Talking (Taylor et al., 2/28).

PBS: A pandemic expert questions speed of U.S. response to novel coronavirus (Woodruff, 2/28).