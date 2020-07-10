Experts Concerned About Future Of U.K. Aid Spending Watchdog Independent Commission For Aid Impact

Devex: U.K. government dodges questions about the future of ICAI

“The U.K. government repeatedly failed to offer reassurances about the future of the Independent Commission for Aid Impact on Wednesday, despite questions from parliamentarians concerned about the future scrutiny of development policy. … The government was urged on several occasions to retain ICAI, which is widely viewed by development experts as a critical aid spending watchdog, even attracting the attention of other donors looking to improve their development programs. But when addressing the question of scrutiny, [James Cleverly, a minister with joint foreign affairs and development briefs,] did not reference the extra-governmental body…” (Worley, 7/10).