Escaped Ebola Patient Raises Fears Of Further Disease Spread In DRC, WHO Says

Reuters: Escape of Ebola patient in Congo sparks fear of further infection

“An Ebola flare-up in eastern Congo may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. The Democratic Republic of Congo was two days away from declaring the end of the world’s second-largest Ebola epidemic when a new chain of infection was discovered on April 10, following more than seven weeks without a new case…” (Kambale/Holland, 4/19).