H.R. 3460: End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act

H.R. 3460, known as the End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on December 3, and will move to the U.S. Senate for further action. The act is intended “to facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases through coordinated international efforts” (12/6).