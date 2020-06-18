Emissions Rebounding As Countries Reopen Following Coronavirus Lockdowns; Global Opinion Poll Finds Widespread Support For Stricter Air Quality Regulations, Enforcement

New York Times: In 5 Countries, Overwhelming Majorities Want Cleaner Air, Poll Finds

“The coronavirus lockdown has fed a common desire in some very different countries: the need for cleaner air and support for tougher government rules to get rid of pollution, according to an opinion poll made public on Wednesday. A survey of people in five countries — Britain, Bulgaria, India, Nigeria, and Poland — found significant support for stricter air quality regulations and enforcement of existing rules. The survey was carried out amid the pandemic, between May 22 and June 2, by the online polling service, YouGov, on behalf of an advocacy group called the Clean Air Fund. About 90 percent of those surveyed in India and Nigeria said they want improved air quality…” (Sengupta, 6/17).

New York Times: Emissions Are Surging Back as Countries and States Reopen

“After a drastic decline this spring, global greenhouse gas emissions are now rebounding sharply, scientists reported, as countries relax their coronavirus lockdowns and traffic surges back onto roads. It’s a stark reminder that even as the pandemic rages, the world is still far from getting global warming under control. In early April, daily fossil fuel emissions worldwide were roughly 17 percent lower than they were in 2019, as governments ordered people to stay home, employees stopped driving to work, factories idled and airlines grounded their flights, according to a study published in May in Nature Climate Change…” (Plumer/Popovich, 6/17).