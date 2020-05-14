Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Impact On Other Health Issues

The Atlantic: The Very Real Problem of Both Trump and Pence Getting COVID-19 at the Same Time

Brian C. Kalt, professor of law at Michigan State University (5/14).

The Atlantic: Democracy Is More Robust Than the Pandemic

Tom Mctague, staff writer at the Atlantic (5/14).

Bloomberg: Covid-19 Is Causing More Than One Health Crisis

Editorial Board (5/13).

Devex: Opinion: COVID-19 is a nutrition crisis too — we need a multisystems response

Kristin Hall, head of Nutrition for Growth strategy, and Kerri Wazny, monitoring and evaluation specialist, both at the Power of Nutrition (5/13).

Financial Times: Any Covid-19 vaccine must be treated as a global public good

David Pilling, Africa editor at the Financial Times (5/13).

Foreign Policy: Family Planning Efforts Upended by the Coronavirus

Sarita Santoshini, Indian journalist (5/13).

Global Health NOW: USAID Deserves a Bigger Role in the Global ‘Dance’ to Defeat COVID-19

Jamie Bay Nishi, director of the Global Health Technologies Coalition (GHTC) (5/12).

The Hill: Puerto Rico needs federal assistance to recover from coronavirus, natural disasters

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chair of the House Natural Resources Committee (5/13).

New Humanitarian: What West Africa’s resilience can teach the world about COVID-19

Nate Haken, programs director, and Charles Fiertz, programs manager, both at the Fund for Peace (5/13).

New Humanitarian: Five ways to build resilience in fragile health systems

Jonathan Papoulidis, adviser on fragile states for World Vision U.S. (5/13).

New York Times: A Study Said Covid Wasn’t That Deadly. The Right Seized It

Aleszu Bajak, science and data journalist and lecturer at Northeastern University, and Jeff Howe, fellow at the Global Resilience Institute and associate professor of journalism at Northeastern University (5/14).

Project Syndicate: It’s Time to Reform the U.N.

Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, minister of State of Qatar with the rank of deputy prime minister and president of the Qatar National Library (5/13).

Slate: What Prior Pandemics Tell Us About Drug Discovery in Times of Crisis

Ashish Jha, K.T. Li professor of global health at Harvard University, dean for global strategy at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and director of the Harvard Global Health Institute; Daniel Liebman, resident physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Harvard Medical School; and Nisarg A. Patel, resident surgeon at the University of California, San Francisco (5/13).

Star Tribune: Work with the world on vaccine development

Editorial Board (5/13).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Opinion: Business with purpose in the era of COVID-19

Laura Kelly, director of shaping sustainable markets at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) (5/13).