Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Global Efforts On MCH, Reproductive, Women’s Health, SDGs

BMJ: Ethical road map through the covid-19 pandemic

Zoe Fritz, Wellcome fellow in society and ethics, and colleagues (5/21).

CNN: Is China the new leader on the world health stage?

Michael Bociurkiw, global affairs analyst and host of the Global Impact podcast (5/20).

The Conversation: The World Health Organization must answer these hard questions in its coronavirus inquiry

Lai-Ha Chan, senior lecturer in international relations at the University of Technology Sydney, and Pak K. Lee, senior lecturer in Chinese politics and international relations at the University of Kent (5/20).

Financial Times: Covid-19 has brought on a case of corporate good citizenship at AstraZeneca

Cat Rutter Pooley, writer for the Financial Times’s Lombard column (5/21).

The Hill: Global reproductive rights were already in crisis — COVID-19 will make it worse

Seema Jalan, executive director of the Universal Access Project (5/20).

The Lancet: Lockdown fears for key populations

Editorial Board (5/21).

The Lancet: The plight of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Editorial Board (5/23).

The Lancet Global Health: Food insecurity will be the sting in the tail of COVID-19

Editorial Board (June 2020).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: A future vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at risk of vaccine hesitancy and politicization

The COCONEL Group (5/20).

NBC News: Women leaders successfully fighting coronavirus show why we need a feminist foreign policy

Lyric Thompson, senior director of policy and advocacy at the International Center for Research on Women and member of the faculty of the George Washington University, and Gawain Kripke, policy director at Oxfam America (5/21).

New York Times: Britain’s Ethnic Minorities Are Being Left for Dead

Sonia Faleiro, journalist and author (5/22).

New York Times: Can Europe Stay Back From the Brink?

Sylvie Kauffmann, editorial director of Le Monde (5/22).

New York Times: No One Knows What’s Going to Happen

Mark Lilla, professor of humanities at Columbia University (5/22).

Project Syndicate: Winning the War Against Maternal and Child Deaths

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO; Henrietta H. Fore, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund; and Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children U.K. (5/21).

Project Syndicate: Modi’s Performance and the Tragedy of India’s Poor

Pranab Bardhan, professor at the University of California, Berkeley (5/21).

Project Syndicate: Learning the Lessons of the Pandemic

Javier Solana, president of the Esade Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics and distinguished fellow at Brookings (5/21).

Project Syndicate: Toward a Sustainable Recovery

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and professor at Sciences Po, Paris, and Emmanuel Guerin, executive director of international affairs at the European Climate Foundation (5/22).

St. Louis Today: Trump’s WHO war is just an attempt to divert attention from his own failures

Editorial Board (5/20).

TIME: We Need to Take Action to Address the Mental Health Crisis in this Pandemic

António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations (5/21).

Washington Post: The CDC has gone silent. Its voice must be restored

Editorial Board (5/21).

Washington Post: Covid-19 has brought Trump’s warring China factions together

Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (5/21).

Washington Post: Defunding or quitting the World Health Organization won’t fix it — or solve covid-19

Thomas Zimmer, assistant professor of contemporary history at Albert-Ludwigs-University of Freiburg, Germany (5/20).