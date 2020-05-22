Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Global Efforts On MCH, Reproductive, Women’s Health, SDGs
BMJ: Ethical road map through the covid-19 pandemic
Zoe Fritz, Wellcome fellow in society and ethics, and colleagues (5/21).
CNN: Is China the new leader on the world health stage?
Michael Bociurkiw, global affairs analyst and host of the Global Impact podcast (5/20).
The Conversation: The World Health Organization must answer these hard questions in its coronavirus inquiry
Lai-Ha Chan, senior lecturer in international relations at the University of Technology Sydney, and Pak K. Lee, senior lecturer in Chinese politics and international relations at the University of Kent (5/20).
Financial Times: Covid-19 has brought on a case of corporate good citizenship at AstraZeneca
Cat Rutter Pooley, writer for the Financial Times’s Lombard column (5/21).
The Hill: Global reproductive rights were already in crisis — COVID-19 will make it worse
Seema Jalan, executive director of the Universal Access Project (5/20).
The Lancet: Lockdown fears for key populations
Editorial Board (5/21).
The Lancet: The plight of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic
Editorial Board (5/23).
The Lancet Global Health: Food insecurity will be the sting in the tail of COVID-19
Editorial Board (June 2020).
The Lancet Infectious Diseases: A future vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at risk of vaccine hesitancy and politicization
The COCONEL Group (5/20).
NBC News: Women leaders successfully fighting coronavirus show why we need a feminist foreign policy
Lyric Thompson, senior director of policy and advocacy at the International Center for Research on Women and member of the faculty of the George Washington University, and Gawain Kripke, policy director at Oxfam America (5/21).
New York Times: Britain’s Ethnic Minorities Are Being Left for Dead
Sonia Faleiro, journalist and author (5/22).
New York Times: Can Europe Stay Back From the Brink?
Sylvie Kauffmann, editorial director of Le Monde (5/22).
New York Times: No One Knows What’s Going to Happen
Mark Lilla, professor of humanities at Columbia University (5/22).
Project Syndicate: Winning the War Against Maternal and Child Deaths
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO; Henrietta H. Fore, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund; and Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children U.K. (5/21).
Project Syndicate: Modi’s Performance and the Tragedy of India’s Poor
Pranab Bardhan, professor at the University of California, Berkeley (5/21).
Project Syndicate: Learning the Lessons of the Pandemic
Javier Solana, president of the Esade Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics and distinguished fellow at Brookings (5/21).
Project Syndicate: Toward a Sustainable Recovery
Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and professor at Sciences Po, Paris, and Emmanuel Guerin, executive director of international affairs at the European Climate Foundation (5/22).
St. Louis Today: Trump’s WHO war is just an attempt to divert attention from his own failures
Editorial Board (5/20).
TIME: We Need to Take Action to Address the Mental Health Crisis in this Pandemic
António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations (5/21).
Washington Post: The CDC has gone silent. Its voice must be restored
Editorial Board (5/21).
Washington Post: Covid-19 has brought Trump’s warring China factions together
Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (5/21).
Washington Post: Defunding or quitting the World Health Organization won’t fix it — or solve covid-19
Thomas Zimmer, assistant professor of contemporary history at Albert-Ludwigs-University of Freiburg, Germany (5/20).
