Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response
Bloomberg: We’re Too Quick to Call a Coronavirus Peak
Mark Gongloff, editor with Bloomberg Opinion (4/8).
Bloomberg: China’s Participation in the WHO Comes at a Price
Eli Lake, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (4/9).
CNN: Virology in the time of coronavirus: What a difference a month makes — and the most important questions we still need to answer
Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Cyrus Shahpar, director of preventing epidemics at Resolve to Save Lives (4/9).
The Conversation: How Africa has developed its scientific research capabilities
Moses John Bockarie, honorary chief specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council (4/8).
The Conversation: Coronavirus an ‘existential threat’ to Africa and her crowded slums
David Sanderson, professor and inaugural Judith Neilson chair in architecture at UNSW (4/9).
Devex: Opinion: 3 things frontline health workers need to battle COVID-19
Polly Dunford, president and CEO of IntraHealth International (4/10).
The Guardian: Coronavirus is the greatest global science policy failure in a generation
Richard Horton, doctor and editor-in-chief of The Lancet (4/9).
The Hill: Financial recovery and prevention of disasters must be inclusive
Vinod Thomas, visiting professor at the Asian Institute of Management (4/9).
The Lancet: Palliative care and the COVID-19 pandemic
Editorial Board (4/11).
The Lancet: The gendered dimensions of COVID-19
Editorial Board (4/11).
The Lancet: Centering sexual and reproductive health and justice in the global COVID-19 response
Kelli Stidham Hall, founding director and principal investigator at the Center for Reproductive Health Research in the SouthEast (RISE) at Emory, and colleagues (4/11).
Project Syndicate: The Invisible Killers
Edoardo Campanella, fellow at the Center for the Governance of Change at IE University in Madrid (4/10).
Science Magazine: G20 leaders must answer to COVID-19
Caroline Atkinson, senior adviser at the Rock Creek Group (4/10).
The Telegraph: To protect our own populations and economies from Covid-19, the world must work together
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, secretary of state for international development and MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, and colleagues (4/9).
TIME: What We Must Do to Prevent a Global COVID-19 Depression
Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chair of the World Economic Forum, and Guido Vanham, professor of virology at the University of Antwerp (4/9).
Washington Post: The pandemic strengthens the case for universal basic income
Ishaan Tharoor, writer at the Washington Post (4/10).
Washington Post: The pandemic means the Trump administration must stop mistreating USAID
Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (4/9).
Washington Times: To stop COVID-19 pandemic, America needs a sanitizing line of defense
Gary D. Alexander, Pennsylvania’s Human Services Secretary from 2011-2013 and Rhode Island’s Secretary of Health and Human Services from 2006-2011 (4/9).
Washington Times: Words matter in fight against coronavirus
Deborah Simmons, opinion writer and senior correspondent at the Washington Times (4/9).
Wired: We Need a Covid-19 Vaccine — Let’s Get It Right the First Time
Maryn McKenna, senior fellow at the Schuster Institute for Investigative Journalism at Brandeis University (4/8).
