Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response

Bloomberg: We’re Too Quick to Call a Coronavirus Peak

Mark Gongloff, editor with Bloomberg Opinion (4/8).

Bloomberg: China’s Participation in the WHO Comes at a Price

Eli Lake, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (4/9).

CNN: Virology in the time of coronavirus: What a difference a month makes — and the most important questions we still need to answer

Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Cyrus Shahpar, director of preventing epidemics at Resolve to Save Lives (4/9).

The Conversation: How Africa has developed its scientific research capabilities

Moses John Bockarie, honorary chief specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council (4/8).

The Conversation: Coronavirus an ‘existential threat’ to Africa and her crowded slums

David Sanderson, professor and inaugural Judith Neilson chair in architecture at UNSW (4/9).

Devex: Opinion: 3 things frontline health workers need to battle COVID-19

Polly Dunford, president and CEO of IntraHealth International (4/10).

The Guardian: Coronavirus is the greatest global science policy failure in a generation

Richard Horton, doctor and editor-in-chief of The Lancet (4/9).

The Hill: Financial recovery and prevention of disasters must be inclusive

Vinod Thomas, visiting professor at the Asian Institute of Management (4/9).

The Lancet: Palliative care and the COVID-19 pandemic

Editorial Board (4/11).

The Lancet: The gendered dimensions of COVID-19

Editorial Board (4/11).

The Lancet: Centering sexual and reproductive health and justice in the global COVID-19 response

Kelli Stidham Hall, founding director and principal investigator at the Center for Reproductive Health Research in the SouthEast (RISE) at Emory, and colleagues (4/11).

Project Syndicate: The Invisible Killers

Edoardo Campanella, fellow at the Center for the Governance of Change at IE University in Madrid (4/10).

Science Magazine: G20 leaders must answer to COVID-19

Caroline Atkinson, senior adviser at the Rock Creek Group (4/10).

The Telegraph: To protect our own populations and economies from Covid-19, the world must work together

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, secretary of state for international development and MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, and colleagues (4/9).

TIME: What We Must Do to Prevent a Global COVID-19 Depression

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chair of the World Economic Forum, and Guido Vanham, professor of virology at the University of Antwerp (4/9).

Washington Post: The pandemic strengthens the case for universal basic income

Ishaan Tharoor, writer at the Washington Post (4/10).

Washington Post: The pandemic means the Trump administration must stop mistreating USAID

Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (4/9).

Washington Times: To stop COVID-19 pandemic, America needs a sanitizing line of defense

Gary D. Alexander, Pennsylvania’s Human Services Secretary from 2011-2013 and Rhode Island’s Secretary of Health and Human Services from 2006-2011 (4/9).

Washington Times: Words matter in fight against coronavirus

Deborah Simmons, opinion writer and senior correspondent at the Washington Times (4/9).

Wired: We Need a Covid-19 Vaccine — Let’s Get It Right the First Time

Maryn McKenna, senior fellow at the Schuster Institute for Investigative Journalism at Brandeis University (4/8).