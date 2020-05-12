Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Role Of Women In Response, Potential Impact On Other Disease Efforts

Barron’s: How to Make Sure the Market Delivers a COVID-19 Vaccine

Amanda Glassman, executive vice president of CGD, CEO of CGD Europe, and senior fellow, and Rachel Silverman, policy fellow at CGD (5/9).

Devex: Opinion: We need a feminist response to this pandemic

Lina Abirafeh, executive director of the Arab Institute for Women at the Lebanese American University and SheDecides Guiding Group member (5/11).

Foreign Affairs: A Perfect Storm for Venezuela

Ivan Briscoe, program director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the International Crisis Group (5/11).

The Guardian: Women are on the Covid-19 frontline — we must give them the support they need

Mark Lowcock, U.N. under secretary general for humanitarian affairs, and Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (5/11).

The Hill: Building the next ‘American century’ in the age of COVID-19

R. David Harden, managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group, and Louise C. Ivers, executive director of Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Global Health, associate professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School, and practicing infectious diseases physician (5/11).

New Humanitarian: Coronavirus aid must aim far beyond the short-term health response

Vera Exnerova, Asia regional director, Tim Jenkins, Mongolia country director, and Munkhsaruul Mijiddorj, gender adviser, all at People In Need (5/11).

New York Times: We’re All Casualties of Trump’s War on Science

Michelle Goldberg, opinion columnist at the New York Times (5/11).

POLITICO: What Afghanistan Can Teach Us About Fighting Coronavirus

Pat A. Basu, president and chief executive officer of Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. and Jason Dempsey, veteran of the war in Afghanistan and adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security (5/12).

Project Syndicate: COVID-19 Is Clarifying the Climate Challenge

Olivia Macharis, researcher, and Nadim Farajalla, program director of the Climate Change and Environment Program, both at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut (5/11).

Project Syndicate: Is COVID-19 Killing Democracy?

Guy Verhofstadt, president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Group (ALDE) in the European Parliament (5/11).

STAT: A global pathogen shield: the health security step to ‘never again’

Ara Darzi, surgeon and director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London, and Noubar Afeyan, biochemical engineer and founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering (5/11).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Opinion — Amid COVID-19, communities continue fight against other pandemics

Linda Mafu, head of political and civil society advocacy at the Global Fund (5/11).

Washington Post: This is Trump’s greatest failure of the pandemic

Editorial Board (5/11).

Washington Post: Letters to the Editor: The coronavirus needs our attention. But don’t forget about Haiti’s cholera epidemic

Josette Sheeran, U.N. special envoy for Haiti (5/11).