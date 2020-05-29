Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Challenges In Africa, Lessons From Ebola, Race For Vaccine

Al Jazeera: There are coronavirus solutions for resource-poor countries, too

Fawzia Rasheed, program and policy analyst, board member of BRAC, and senior adviser to the director of health of the Aga Khan Development Network; Mushtaque Chowdhury, professor of population and family health at Columbia University and founding Dean of the BRAC University James P. Grant School of Public Health; and Gijs Walraven, director for health at the Aga Khan Development Network and general manager of the Aga Khan Health Services (5/28).

The Conversation: Whoever invents a coronavirus vaccine will control the patent — and, importantly, who gets to use it

Natalie Stoianoff, professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Technology Sydney (5/29).

Devex: Curing the world of the ‘infodemic’

Peter Eriksson, Swedish minister for international development cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Achim Steiner, United Nations Development Program administrator and vice chair of the U.N. Development Group (5/28).

Devex: Lessons from Liberia — what we learned from the fight against Ebola

Marion Subah, Liberia country director for Last Mile Health, and Bernice Dahn, former health minister of Liberia and former chief medical officer for the Liberia Ministry of Health (5/28).

Foreign Affairs: Ebola Should Have Immunized the United States to the Coronavirus

Christopher Kirchhoff, member of the White House Ebola Task Force in 2015 and former lead for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Operation United Assistance, the U.S. military mission to combat the Ebola virus (5/28).

The Hill: What do the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic need?

Tracey Henry, assistant professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine; Meredith Niess, chief medical officer of Charlotte Community Health Clinic; and Vanessa Van Doren, internal medicine resident at Emory University School of Medicine (5/28).

IPS: Reproductive Rights of Women and Girls Under Lockdown

Sabine Saliba, regional adviser for the Middle East and North Africa at the Child Rights International Network (CRIN) (5/28).

The Lancet: COVID-19 in Africa: no room for complacency

Editorial Board (5/30).

The Lancet: A call for food system change

Marion Nestle, Paulette Goddard professor of nutrition, food studies, and public health at New York University (5/30).

Los Angeles Times: Developing a coronavirus vaccine should not be rushed. Here’s why

Michael Hiltzik, columnist at the Los Angeles Times (5/28).

New York Times: In Africa, a Drive to End Malnutrition Meets Covid-19

Tina Rosenberg, co-founder of the Solutions Journalism Network (5/28).

Science: Rapid COVID-19 vaccine development

Barney S. Graham, deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (5/29).