Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss COVID-19 Outbreak, Response

Feb 21, 2020

The Lancet: COVID-19: fighting panic with information
Editorial Board

“…The international COVID-19 response has been focused on avoiding a pandemic, of which many experts suggest we could be in the early stages. … The ease through which inaccuracies and conspiracies can be repeated and perpetuated via social media and conventional outlets puts public health at a constant disadvantage. It is the rapid dissemination of trustworthy information—transparent identification of cases, data sharing, unhampered communication, and peer-reviewed research—which is needed most during this period of uncertainty. There may be no way to prevent a COVID-19 pandemic in this globalized time, but verified information is the most effective prevention against the disease of panic” (2/22).

The Lancet: COVID-19: what is next for public health?
David Heymann of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Nahoko Shindo of the WHO, on behalf of the WHO Scientific and Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards

Project Syndicate: China’s Great Leap into Epidemic
Aryeh Neier, president emeritus of the Open Society Foundations and a founder of Human Rights Watch

USA TODAY: On coronavirus, America and China must demonstrate global leadership and join together
John R. Allen, president of the Brookings Institution

Washington Post: There’s a glimpse of victory against coronavirus
Michael Gerson, columnist at the Washington Post

Washington Post: The U.S. is actually doing a great job fighting the coronavirus threat
Leana S. Wen, emergency physician and a visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health

