E.U., WHO, Other Organizations Release Statements, Blog Posts Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic

Brookings: Funding the development and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines: The need for global collective action

Marco Schäferhoff, managing director with Open Consultants; Gavin Yamey, director of the Center for Policy Impact in Global Health and professor of global health at the Duke Global Health Institute at Duke University; and Kaci Kennedy McDade, policy associate with the Center for Policy Impact in Global Health at the Duke Global Health Institute, Duke University (4/24).

Brookings: COVID-19 will prolong conflict in the Middle East

Ranj Alaaldin, visiting fellow with the Brookings Doha Center (4/24).

Center for Global Development: Pandemic Policies in Poor Places

Martin Ravallion, non-resident fellow at the Center for Global Development (4/24).

European Union: Coronavirus Global Response (April 2020).

Global Health Council: Global Health Community Urges Trump Administration to Continue Funding World Health Organization (4/24).

Think Global Health: Funding Pandemic Preparedness: A Global Public Good

Hayley Stutzman, data analyst on the resource tracking team; Angela E. Micah, assistant professor; and Joseph L. Dieleman, associate professor, all with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington (4/23).

Wellcome: Developing a vaccine for COVID-19: what can we learn from past outbreaks?

Charlie Weller, head of the Vaccines Programme at Wellcome (4/24).

World Health Organization: “Immunity passports” in the context of COVID-19 (4/24).

World Health Organization: Global collaboration to accelerate new COVID-19 health technologies (4/24).

World Health Organization: Commitment and call to action: Global collaboration to accelerate new COVID-19 health technologies (4/24).