E.U. To Host Global COVID-19 Vaccine Summit On June 27; Trump Pushing To Speed Up Already-Fast Vaccine Research Timeline

VOA News: E.U. to Host Global COVID-19 Vaccine Summit

“The European Union called on the international community Wednesday to ensure potential coronavirus vaccines are equally available to all nations. In a video statement, E.U. Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen called a global vaccine summit on June 27 at which the E.U. and its partners will solicit countries to pool their resources and reserve future vaccines for low- and middle-income countries…” (6/17).

Washington Post: Trump pushing officials to speed up already-ambitious coronavirus vaccine timeline

“…In a meeting last month with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar — who is overseeing the effort called Operation Warp Speed, along with Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper — Trump pushed Azar repeatedly to speed up the already unprecedented timeline, according to two senior White House officials familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Trump wants some people to be able to get the vaccine sooner than the end of the year to demonstrate an end to the pandemic is within reach, according to those officials and two others…” (Abutaleb et al., 6/17).

