E.U. Negotiations With Drug Companies Over Potential Coronavirus Vaccines Struggle To Reach Deal, Sources Say

Jul 28, 2020

Reuters: Exclusive: E.U. talks with Pfizer, Sanofi, J&J on COVID vaccines hit snags — sources
“European efforts to secure potential COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson are mired in wrangles over price, payment method, and potential liability costs, three E.U. officials told Reuters. … Despite the urgency to seal deals amid a global race to secure the most promising shots, the E.U. is struggling to reach swift agreements, said the officials, who are involved in the talks, and declined to be named because the negotiations are confidential…” (Guarascio et al., 7/27).

