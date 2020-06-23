E.U. Making Progress On Health, Poverty, Reversing Course On Gender Equality, Stagnant On Climate, Eurostat Report Says

Devex: E.U. going backward on gender equality, stagnating on climate action

“The European Union is going backward on key aspects of gender equality and has made no progress on climate action in the past five years, according to the latest report on the Sustainable Development Goals within the E.U. On Monday, Eurostat — the bloc’s statistics office — released the fourth edition of its annual report tracking E.U. countries’ progress toward the 2030 targets. ‘For SDG 13 “Climate action,” there was no progress over the last five years,’ according to a news release for the report, ‘while for SDG 5 “Gender equality” the E.U. has moved away from sustainable development objectives.’ By contrast, the report found ‘strong progress’ on peace and justice; ‘good progress’ on indicators including poverty eradication, health and well-being, and decent work and economic growth; and ‘moderate progress’ on measures for sustainable cities, quality education, and affordable and clean energy, among others…” (Chadwick, 6/22).

