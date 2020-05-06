menu

E.U.-Led Fundraising Summit For COVID-19 Shows Controversy, Politics Of Vaccine Research

May 06, 2020

Quartz: An E.U.-led coronavirus fundraising event reveals the politics of a vaccine search
“A fundraising event convened by the European Union and billed as a show of global solidarity in the fight against Covid-19 instead showed just how political this public health crisis has become. The Coronavirus Global Response Pledging Conference … collected pledges worth €7.4 billion ($8.2 billion) to ‘accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.’ … Even before it launched, however, the fundraising drive was controversial…” (Timsit, 5/5).

Additional coverage of the E.U.-led summit is available from Bloomberg Law, Foreign Policy, and NPR.

