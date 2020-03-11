E.U. Leaders Vow United Response To COVID-19 Outbreak As Italy Reports Highest Daily Deaths Globally; Other Nations Worldwide Work To Respond To New Cases

AP: E.U. vows united response as virus hits its political heart

“European Union leaders vowed Tuesday to stand united in combating the spread of the coronavirus ravaging member country Italy, and agreed to draft a plan to address any medical shortages and set up a fund to help overburdened health care systems…” (Cook et al., 3/10).

POLITICO: E.U. leaders try to retake control of coronavirus response

“…The new measures, including plans for a fast injection of €7.5 billion in assistance to health care systems, small businesses, and other hard-hit sectors of the economy, were announced by Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following an extraordinary videoconference between the E.U.’s 27 heads of state and government, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and the Eurogroup president, Mário Centeno…” (Herszenhorn et al., 3/10).

Wall Street Journal: Italy, With Aging Population, Has World’s Highest Daily Deaths From Virus

“The coronavirus has killed more people in Italy than in China over the past week. Doctors are warning that a shortage of beds to treat the severely ill could push the Italian death toll higher still. In less than three weeks, Italy has gone from having just three coronavirus cases to the biggest outbreak after China. And the data point to a troubling trend: Those infected in Italy appear more likely to die. … Italy’s high number of deaths has health experts worried. Many say that, if Italians are more likely to die, then demographics are probably a big part of the reason…” (Stancati, 3/9).

